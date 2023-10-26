Amazon introduces AI powered image generation tool for advertisers

Amazon Ads has rolled out a new image generative AI to help advertisers in delivering better ad experience for customers.
Amazon Ads has launched image generation in beta—a generative AI solution designed to remove creative barriers and enable brands to produce lifestyle imagery that helps improve their ads’ performance.
The solution is helpful for advertisers of all sizes—enabling those that do not have in-house capabilities or agency support to easily create brand-themed imagery, while also supporting bigger brands, who are constantly looking for ways to be more efficient around creative development.
“Producing engaging and differentiated creatives can increase cost and often requires introducing additional expertise into the advertising process. Providing tools to make image generation simple and easy is our way to support advertisers while also making the ads our customers see more engaging and visually rich. It is a perfect use for generative AI—less effort and better outcomes”, said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of Amazon Ads Products and Technology.
The image generation capability is easy to use and requires no technical expertise. In the Amazon Ad Console, advertisers can select their product and click generate, with the tool leveraging generative AI to deliver a set of images, based on product details and description. The image can later be refined by entering short text prompts, while multiple versions can be quickly created and tested to optimize performance.
Aubrey added, “With the launch of our image generation capability, any advertiser can now use a simple tool to create unique, lifestyle creative assets that make their campaigns more compelling, at no additional cost.”
Last month, Amazon launched generative AI to help sellers write product descriptions. It will continue to improve the experience based on customer feedback.