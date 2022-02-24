Amazon Prime Video’s new spot brings together a young couple; a response to rival Netflix’s ‘For All’ campaign

With streaming touching new highs, streamers are focusing on their content to lure new viewers and sustain old ones.
Amazon Prime Video’s new spot by Ogilvy successfully sails on the streams of ‘slice-of-life’ and ‘feel-good’; it makes you want to log onto the video streamer and watch a movie or show from its portfolio.
Mission accomplished. Streamers such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix run on subscriptions than advertising making subscribers and viewers their primary source of oxygen a la revenue.
The players understand streaming has shot up over the past two years due to the many pandemic-induced lockdown(s) and have smartly positioned themselves as havens of “quality offerings”.
Amazon Prime Video is behind two of India’s most popular web-series originals ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘The Family Man’. It is home to some of the world’s most famous shows such as ‘Fleabag’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’, and ‘Good Omens’.
Last year (2021), it acquired MGM Studios and made way for the James Bond series of movies to find itself on the Prime Video catalogue; ‘No Time To Die’, the 25th Bond flick and Daniel Craig’s fifth and final portrayal as 007, will stream in March.
The spot, whilst ticking all boxes of feel good, comes across more as a response to rival Netflix’s ‘For All’ campaign where it focuses a lens on its content library and asserts there is something for every age group to stream.
Sushant Sreeram, Director – SVOD Business, Amazon Prime Video India commented on the campaign, “With users streaming on Prime Video from 99% of India’s pin codes, we take this responsibility seriously, as a service that not only entertains but also inspires. We have constantly worked towards bringing communities and creators together in a manner that ignites fandom and fosters meaningful communication.”
“Prime Video is the go-to entertainment destination; a place where you don’t just watch your favourite stories, you get immersed in them. Stories that not only entertain but also take viewers on a journey, sometimes of self-discovery and personal inspiration. Our new brand campaign invites customers to get on board this engaging journey and see where it takes them!”
Amazon Prime spiked its annual subscription fees to Rs 1,499 from Rs 999 while Netflix, through Alia Bhatt and the ‘For All’ campaign, announced it had slashed its rates.