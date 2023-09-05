Dosti 1 Mumbai's campaign banks on Anil Kapoor's charm and comic flair

Sharing the enthusiasm on the launch, Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas said “When we received the brief from Dosti. It was very clear from day one to us that the Dosti 1 Mumbai is one of its kind and a unique project. The challenge therefore for us was to derive a campaign which would break the clutter in the category and something that people are not used to seeing. With Anil Kapoor the campaign development therefore became a lot more interesting for us. As it allowed us to conceive the idea that made it seamless to connect both Anil Kapoor and Dosti 1 Mumbai as both have the unique qualities and offering to the consumers and viewers.”