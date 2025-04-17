Anurag Kashyap & Kapil Sharma’s banter adds zing to Sprite’s new spot

Sprite, the lemon and lime-flavoured beverage, is back with the ‘Joke in a Bottle’ (JIAB) campaign, and this time, it has united comedian Kapil Sharma and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for a new ad that is both entertaining and satirical. The campaign cleverly critiques the entertainment industry while delivering laughs and surprises.​

The ad opens with Sharma greeting Kashyap in his unique style, asking, "Aha! Anurag Kashyap. What script have you brought?" The question follows a humorous interaction between the duo, as the comedian expresses disbelief at seeing a director of Kashyap's calibre involved in ads. "But you are so talented," he says.

To this, the director wittily responds by referring to one of Sharma's movie that did not do well on box office, "Why do you need to do all this? You were distributing boxes as a delivery guy. Did I ever say anything?"

The subsequent back-and-forth sets the tone for a humorous and chaotic script discussion.

The conversation escalates as Kashyap explains Sharma's role in a joke to be told on a crowded bus, to which Kapil protests, "Why am I in this bus? Put me in a private jet like an international artist!"

As the film progresses, the banter transforms into a hilarious chaos involving jets and buses. Kahyap, exasperated by Kapil's antics, declares, "I am leaving the ad film industry." But Kapil, poking fun at Kashyap's reputation for having tight budgets in films, cheekily suggests, "Do you have fare to go, or should I send my driver with you?"

The commercial concludes with Sprite's tagline, "Scan the bottle and listen to jokes from your favourite creators," highlighting the campaign's theme, 'Sprite – Joke in a Bottle'.

Sprite's 'Joke in a Bottle' campaign was first introduced in 2023 and is now entering its third season, equipped with a comprehensive strategy to deliver localised, pincode-specific humour to consumers across the country.

The campaign encourages consumers to scan a QR code on Sprite bottles to access the best jokes from more than 120 of India’s top content creators, delivered directly to their WhatsApp.

These jokes cover relatable topics such as exams, relationships, and food, aiming to provide a light-hearted experience and reinforce Sprite's tagline: Scan Karo, Joke Suno, Thand Rakho!

Last month, the beverage brand also partnered with social media’s viral and acclaimed music producer Yashraj Mukhate to create a catchy jingle titled 'Takadum', encapsulating the essence of the campaign and further engaging the audience. ​

Earlier, the campaign had cricketer Suryakumar Yadav joining Kapil Sharma for the 'Joke in a Bottle' ad. These collaborations aim to resonate with diverse audiences across India, delivering humour in various languages and cultural contexts.