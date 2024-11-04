As brands go for festive discounts, ITC Mom’s Magic backs a cause

Brands across India have amplified their marketing efforts for the ongoing festive season with promotional campaigns and product launches. However, ITC Sunfeast has chosen a markedly different path for Mom's Magic.

While its premium offering Dark Fantasy participates in the festive gifting segment with specially designed exotic packs, the brand's mainstream cookie line has launched 'Will of Change,' a campaign addressing the contentious issue of inheritance discrimination against daughters.

At the heart of the campaign is a film featuring Shefali Shah and Manish Chaudhari that examines inheritance bias within the context of a modern Indian family. The narrative follows Shekhar Verma (Chaudhari) as he finalises his will with a lawyer. Despite his daughter Shreya's active involvement in managing family matters, including helping with the will's documentation, she discovers her exclusion from the inheritance in favour of her brother Arjun.

The film's narrative pivots on an observation by the mother, portrayed by Shah, who questions the family's unconscious bias: "It's fascinating how our daughter is always 'beta' (son) when it comes to responsibilities and emotional support, but suddenly becomes 'beti' (daughter) when inheritance is concerned." This statement serves as the campaign's central message, highlighting the contradiction in modern Indian families' treatment of daughters.

The timing is unusual, given the industry's traditional focus on sales and promotions during the festive period.

However, Ali Harris Shere, who is the chief operating officer for the biscuits & cakes business of ITC Foods, explains the rationale: "Biscuits aren't typically a celebration category. Typically, we don't witness a surge in our business during the festive season, as biscuit consumption remains consistent throughout the year. So, while others are focussing on sales during the festive season, we're offering consumers something to think about and discuss."

Sunfeast's research across multiple cities in north and south India, which revealed that only 7% of daughters receive equal inheritance through wills, inspired the campaign.

The study, which included one-on-one interviews and focus groups, uncovered several nuanced insights about inheritance practices in Indian families. "Often, there is no will, and it's assumed that sons will inherit everything. In some cases, daughters are told they received their share during marriage," Shere elaborates.

A history of purpose-led campaigns

For Mom's Magic, this campaign continues a tradition of purpose-driven messaging. "Last year, we did campaigns like 'No More Missed Calls' about taking mothers' calls for granted and 'Hug Her More' about maintaining physical intimacy with mothers as we grow older," says Shere.

The brand's philosophy centres around viewing mothers as the "warmest superpower"—capable of driving change while maintaining emotional connections.

The campaign's media strategy reflects both its sensitive subject matter and target audience considerations. 'Will of Change,' unlike traditional festive campaigns, primarily relies on digital media, shunning television in favour of longer-format content.

"We need longer screentime to create the desired impact," Shere explains. "YouTube and Meta will play significant roles, supported by influencers who have substantial followings in India's heartland."

The brand's target group for this campaign is essentially everyone, with a specific focus on mothers from households across India.

While Connected TV (CTV) isn't part of the initial media mix for this campaign, it remains integral to ITC's broader digital strategy, particularly for premium brands like Dark Fantasy. The campaign is planned for an extended run of several months, with various on-ground initiatives and celebrity engagements in development.

The choice of actors Shefali Shah and Manish Chaudhari for the campaign film emerged from careful deliberation. "It took us almost a month to decide who would play the mother," reveals Shere. "Shefali Shah's ability to bring complexity to the character made her the perfect choice."

Ogilvy, Mom's Magic's long-standing creative partner, handled the creative execution.

Mom's magic and its place in ITC's biscuit bracket

Within ITC's biscuit portfolio, Mom's Magic occupies a strategic position in the cookie segment, which comprises approximately 30% of the total biscuit market, as per Shere. While positioned as a premium brand in terms of messaging and presentation, it maintains accessibility through various pack sizes starting from ₹5 and ₹10. "It's aspirational yet affordable," Shere notes. "I wouldn't call it a mass brand, but rather an accessible brand that's also aspirational."

Other biscuit brands under the ITC Sunfeast umbrella include the more massy Sunfeast Glucose, a health-orientated Sunfeast Marie Light, and the cream-filled Sunfeast Bounce.

The brand's distribution strategy aims for ubiquitous availability. "As an FMCG company, our goal is to make our products available in every single store across the country," says Shere.

The company is also strengthening its presence in emerging channels like quick commerce and e-commerce, which are becoming increasingly significant contributors to sales.

The timing of this campaign coincides with broader trends in the biscuit category. Shere identifies two major shifts: premiumisation, as consumers seek to upgrade their biscuit experience, and increasing health consciousness. "While there's a large market for indulgent biscuits, there's an emerging trend toward healthier options," he observes.

The 'Will of Change' campaign represents a significant departure from conventional festive marketing approaches. As brands compete for consumer attention with promotional offers and product launches, Mom's Magic's focus on social change raises intriguing questions about the evolving role of brand communications in Indian society.

The campaign's effectiveness in influencing inheritance practices remains to be seen, but its timing during the festive season ensures it stands apart from the typical marketing clutter.

As Shere observes, "There's no good or bad time for such communication. While others are focussing on sales during the festive season, we're offering consumers something to think about and discuss."