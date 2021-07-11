As Zoe Scaman’s post around sexual harassment in advertising shocks readers...

In India, The Collective was formed in 2018. It is a group of advertising professionals who have come together to combat misogyny in the advertising space.

“We are a group of women, who love this business and have given it our all, for decades now. We will help create a safe work culture for women and men in advertising, digital and design agencies around the country. Reaching independent agencies is part of this initiative, and we are looking forward to their co-operation, to make this a success,” wrote its members in an open address.