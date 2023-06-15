ASCI releases guidelines for 'online deceptive design patterns in Advertising'

Following are the areas that the new guidelines address:

Drip Pricing: Drip pricing refers to a practice in which elements of the costs are not revealed up front, and the total price is only revealed at the very end of the buying process or after confirmation of purchase. This creates ambiguity around the final price as well as prevents easy cost comparisons. The guidelines require quoted prices in advertisements and e-commerce sites to include non-optional taxes, duties, fees and charges that apply to all buyers. Incomplete price representations upfront would be considered misleading.