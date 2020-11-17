Asian Paints takes the ‘perfection’ route for its TruStar sanding paper

It's the fifth diversification from the paints major this year.
We all have that one person in our lives who believes in pursing perfection in anything… He or she won’t stop until they feel it’s perfect. Asian Paints' new campaign, conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, is of a similar kind.
An independent digital-first creative agency, Tonic Worldwide used research garnered from 'Gipsi', its HI + AI research division to stitch together six films for TruStar. The core target group for the product is painters and contractors and the data and research from Gipsi suggested that they believe in perfection on every project and thrive on it.
And so, came about Mr. Perfect Parimal - a fun character devised for a digital video series campaign who routinely whips out his go-to, trusted TruStar sandpaper. He smoothens big, small, odd and uneven objects in his daily life as he is obsessed with perfection. The protagonist, Mr. Perfect Parimal, reflects the consumer’s emotions and aspirations for perfection using delightful hyperbole.
With the aim of reaching out to a larger audience in India, the product and brand message was launched through 7 videos in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam on Youtube, Facebook platforms like Trucaller, Whatsapp and Indiamarket - the primary digital footprints of the audience.
In October, Asian Paints had entered the stationery adhesive world with white craft glue TruGrip CR-8 following the launch of its interior design services called ‘Beautiful Homes’ in September, a new range of DIY sprays in August, and its foray into the hand and surface sanitiser category, with Viroprotek in May.