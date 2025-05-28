Avneet and Rannvijay suit up for surprises in AJIO’s Big Bold Sale ads

May is that time of year when summer vacations begin, kids are off school, and travel plans start taking shape — whether to beat the heat or simply because your social feed is filled with people heading out on holiday. It’s also the season when major e-commerce platforms roll out their biggest sales. And of course, no vacation is complete without the perfect outfit.

Reliance-owned online fashion and lifestyle platform AJIO has announced the return of its Big Bold Sale, starting at midnight on May 29. To promote the event, AJIO has released a set of humorous and stylish ad films that celebrate the joy of dressing up — even when the occasion doesn’t quite demand it.

Conceptualised by the creative agency Manja, the campaign features four well-known faces: Avneet Kaur, an actor and digital star; Rannvijay Singha, a popular television personality and actor; Vedhika Kumar, a South Indian film actress; and Faisal Shaikh, a social media influencer and content creator.

Each film showcases a character who exhibits extravagant fashion choices in everyday situations. Avneet dons a striking red slit dress, golden heels, and hoops to indulge in golgappas from a street vendor. Rannvijay walks into a dull office in a glittering tracksuit to get a file approved. Vedhika dons a vibrant saree ensemble on a playground. Faisal boards a local metro train in a three-piece suit.

The dramatic attire prompts onlookers to ask one obvious question: Why is he or she so dressed up? The answer, of course, is AJIO’s Big Bold Sale.

The sale promises discounts ranging from 50% to 90% across more than 20 lakh styles and over 6,000 top brands.

However, AJIO's sale is not without competition. Myntra, one of its biggest rivals, is gearing up for the 22nd edition of its End Of Reason Sale (EORS), launching on May 31, 2025. This year, Myntra has roped in Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan to promote the event alongside a host of other celebrities.

AJIO, too, has a history of roping in star power for its campaigns. In December last year, it reunited Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan for the Big Bold Sale.

The concept was similarly tongue-in-cheek — showing the duo overdressed at everyday events. In one ad, they’re fashionably attired at a funeral, leaving director David Dhawan (Varun’s father) bewildered. In another, they try to convince him to shoot a film in Paris just so they can shop.

With bold storytelling and bigger discounts, AJIO is clearly upping the ante this summer.