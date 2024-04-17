Ayushmann Khurrana showcases 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' in Amazon Pay's new ad

Speaking about the campaign, Anuradha Aggarwal, director, user growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India said, “Our ‘Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' campaign underscores Amazon Pay's commitment to simplify the digital payment experience, making it the faster, safer and hence smarter way to pay anyone, anywhere. With Amazon Pay UPI, customers can scan any QR, send money to any UPi ID on any App and receive money seamlessly. Just like Pay with Alexa in our last campaign, we have new smart features like ‘Auto-flash’ for low light scans to make payments more convenient. We also want to reassure customers with our unique 24/7 customer service. Ayushmann Khurrana's versatile yet relatable persona and widespread appeal make him a natural fit for our campaign."