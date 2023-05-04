Bisleri launches #CarryYourGame campaign with a focus to stay hydrated

Through the film, Bisleri focusses on the Bisleri 500 ml pack as the ultimate hydration partner.
Bisleri has launched a new digital campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame featuring award-winning athletes Lovlina Borgohain, Manpreet Singh, Ashwini Ponappa, and Nishad Kumar.
Through the film, Bisleri focusses on the Bisleri 500 ml pack as the ultimate hydration partner. The campaign showcases India’s finest athletes carrying their game forward, either on or off the field in a high octane and entertaining film, urging everyone to stay hydrated in any situation, just like the athletes do it in real life or match days!
Commenting on the latest campaign, Tushar Malhotra, head Of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, said, “Our new campaign Bisleri #CarryYourGame is one of the largest integrated marketing campaign with the aim of creating a strong connect between hydration and sport, underscoring the importance of water in peak human performance. Our association with India’s leading award-winning athletes aims to inspire the youth to stay hydrated and carry their best game forward in all aspects of life.”
Commenting on the new campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer – India, 82.5 Communications, said, “This campaign is the perfect occasion for a need and a product to come together. Hydration during every sporting event and life in general is necessary. That’s where Bisleri comes in as a hydration partner in a sport that we play every day, every moment - the sport called life. This was an opportunity for us to explore hydration, collaborating with athletes who are at the top of their games. This is how the campaign idea for #CarryYourGame was born. True champions always carry their game, on and off the field and there’s no better partner than Bisleri 500 to hydrate with. Bisleri communicates this in its own edgy, no-gyaan way.”
Neerav Tomar, MD, IOS Sports And Entertainment commented on the association of the Indian athletes, “We are happy to be associated with a legendary brand like Bisleri that is taking a fresh approach through Olympic sports. I am confident this will help them to have a higher brand recall in an uncluttered space.”
The #CarryYourGame campaign will be further amplified by associating with leading marathons, athletic associations, cricket partnerships and notable sporting events. Furthermore, Bisleri has launched limited-edition bottles of the #CarryYourGame campaign showcasing the famous cricketers from Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on each of the Bisleri .The campaign will also be promoted through multiple touchpoints, including digital content, Out-of-Home media, delivery truck branding, radio contests, OTT platforms, in stadium vending and branding and much more to provide an exciting experience to the consumers.