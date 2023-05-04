Bisleri launches #CarryYourGame campaign with a focus to stay hydrated

Commenting on the new campaign, Anuraag Khandelwal, chief creative officer – India, 82.5 Communications, said, “This campaign is the perfect occasion for a need and a product to come together. Hydration during every sporting event and life in general is necessary. That’s where Bisleri comes in as a hydration partner in a sport that we play every day, every moment - the sport called life. This was an opportunity for us to explore hydration, collaborating with athletes who are at the top of their games. This is how the campaign idea for #CarryYourGame was born. True champions always carry their game, on and off the field and there’s no better partner than Bisleri 500 to hydrate with. Bisleri communicates this in its own edgy, no-gyaan way.”