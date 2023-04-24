Bondtite Bonds with Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2023 Campaign

The campaign features KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran.
Bondtite, an adhesive brand and part of Astral Adhesives, has teamed up with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2023 season. As the official sponsor of the team, Bondtite has created a new campaign featuring LSG players KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Nicholas Pooran. The partnership is a natural fit, as cricket and Bondtite are two things that bring India together. With their shared commitment to excellence, Bondtite and LSG are working together to create a strong and lasting bond that represents the best of Indian culture and innovation.
The campaign is set in a traditional Nawabi Lucknowi mushaira setting and showcases the players reciting a poetic exchange about broken hearts. The players then dance in with two literal pieces of broken heart, half made of marble and half of granite, and sing in unison "Arey dil patthar ya granite sab ko jodey ekdum tight, sab ko jodey ekdum right."
The campaign highlights Bondtite's ability to bind together different materials with proven efficacy and application, in line with their tagline and brand purpose #EkdumTightEkdumRightBondtite.
Commenting on the campaign, Saumya Engineer, Vice President of Astral Limited, said, "As a national brand, we understand how cricket brings the nation together. Bondtite's partnership with Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2023 season is a seamless blend, as both Bondtite and cricket are powerful unifiers. Our brand has always been synonymous with strength, quality, and trust, and this partnership allows us to strengthen our relationship with consumers while boosting our brand visibility."
Commenting on the partnership, Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO, RPSG Sports, said, “We’re very excited to work with Bondtite, one of India’s premium adhesive manufacturers. As one of the newer teams of the IPL with a rich legacy in sports, our goal is to work with top brands with proven success in sports partnerships and Bondtite is a true testament to that. We welcome Bondtite onboard as we look to add value to customers and fans alike.”
Bondtite's extensive range of epoxy adhesives leads the market. With its recent expansion of its product portfolio in Instant and Wood Adhesive, Bondtite can now bond any surface, bringing together even the most challenging materials. The new with Lucknow Super Giants is a significant opportunity to increase brand visibility and become a household name in the adhesives industry.
Credits:
Client: Astral Ltd. (Bondtite)
Team: Yogen Parikh, Sumit Pathak, Sumesh Pillai
Agency: The Womb