Bondtite Bonds with Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2023 Campaign

Bondtite, an adhesive brand and part of Astral Adhesives, has teamed up with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2023 season. As the official sponsor of the team, Bondtite has created a new campaign featuring LSG players KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Nicholas Pooran. The partnership is a natural fit, as cricket and Bondtite are two things that bring India together. With their shared commitment to excellence, Bondtite and LSG are working together to create a strong and lasting bond that represents the best of Indian culture and innovation.