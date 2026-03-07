Brands tackle everyday bias in new Women's Day 2026 campaigns

International Women’s Day is widely observed globally to celebrate women's achievements and advocate for gender equality. Beyond the mandated celebrations, the day has also become a moment for brands to engage with themes of systemic biases, equal representation, and shared social challenges.

As the occasion is marked this year, several brands have released digital campaigns that shift away from celebratory tokens to explore everyday realities, structural barriers, and evolving ideas of inclusion in the workplace and at home. Here are some notable brand campaigns this year:

Zomato

Zomato released a digital film for Women’s Day, that centred on the subtle biases faced by its female delivery partners. The film highlights everyday reactions such as surprise and unsolicited questions encountered during order pickups and drop-offs. With over 3,500 active women delivery partners handling more than 500,000 orders monthly, the campaign reflects a growing shift in India’s last-mile logistics workforce.

BIBA

In partnership with Enormous, BIBA released a digital film named Ek Aasmaan, which explores the perception of professional excellence through everyday vocabulary. The 60-second film highlights the use of gendered language, specifically qualifiers such as 'lady pilot' or 'lady doctor', focusing on how such terms frame women's competence as an exception.

PregaNews

Mankind Pharma’s PregaNews rolled out a digital film that shifts the conversation from pregnancy detection to postpartum care. The campaign addresses postpartum depression, noting that nearly one in five Indian mothers experiences it. The film highlights the fatigue and emotional strain often normalised in early motherhood and aims to encourage open conversations around women's health.

Shemaroo Entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment launched a campaign titled The Glass Ceiling, focusing on the structural barriers limiting women’s progression to senior leadership roles. The visual narrative highlights the persistent imbalance at leadership tables despite equal talent and ambition and aims to foster dialogue around growth pathways and systemic change within organisations.

Zepto

Zepto released a digital film in collaboration with Unilever (Lakmé), Ferrero, IRIS Home Fragrances, and Soulflower Co. The campaign messaging suggests that every day is Women's Day, with March 8 specifically designated for gifting, leveraging the platform's immediate delivery capabilities.

Wrogn



Men's fashion brand Wrogn rolled out a digital film featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, addressing the normalisation of silence around domestic violence. The campaign questions the complicity of bystanders, focusing on the premise that choosing not to report or speak out against violence makes observers equally accountable.

Fortune Foods

Fortune Foods released a digital film focusing on shared household responsibilities, specifically within the kitchen. The narrative centres on a husband attempting to cook and his unfamiliarity with ingredient placement, highlighting how the effort and knowledge required to manage cooking are frequently taken for granted as a woman's domain.

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance launched #HerVerse, a campaign that utilises spoken word poetry to document the workplace experiences of its female employees. The initiative involved poets conversing directly with women across various roles and geographies to shape the verses, creating a collective expression of challenges, growth, and solidarity.