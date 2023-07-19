Britannia Milk Bikis unveils region-specific campaign for Tamil Nadu Day

Anaivarukkum, meaning 'for everyone', celebrates the rich plurality of dialects in the state. Each region within Tamil Nadu has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects. Building on its popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu since 1978, Milk Bikis’s latest campaign is a celebration that embraces the diversity and richness of every region across Tamil Nadu. This is Milk Bikis’s gesture of showing its gratitude to the state, by shining light on sub-cultures within neighbourhoods and districts. The campaign reflects the deep understanding and appreciation of the state that the brand has garnered over its 40 year journey.