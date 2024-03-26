CCPA and ASCI team up to strengthen advertising regulation in India

This collaboration comes amidst the growing complexity of the advertising landscape, especially with respect to digital advertising. Commenting on this development, Shri Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary DoCA said, “The alignment between ASCI's code and CCPA's guidelines highlights a collective effort towards promoting transparency and fairness in advertising. Regulators working closely with self-regulators is an established best practice, and we hope that with this partnership, regulation of Indian advertising keeps getting more effective. Where voluntary compliance with the CCPA guidelines is not forthcoming, or in the case of repeat offenders, the CCPA has the powers to impose fines and penalties.”