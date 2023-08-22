Celebrity endorsements on TV fell by 10% in H1 2023: Tam AdEx report

Akshay Kumar continues to be the most visible celebrity on TV in ads in the Jan-Jun period of 2023 followed by Amitabh Bachchan, says the report.
Celebrity endorsements have held a significant role within India's advertising and marketing landscape, with the nation standing as a key hub for such promotions. While influencer marketing often takes centre stage in the digital realm, television screens continue to echo the voices of celebrity endorsers. India's most eminent film and sports personalities have lent their credibility to a range of products, from smartphones to kitchen appliances and spices. However, a discernible shift in this landscape is evidently underway.
In a recent disclosure, TAM AdEx recently unveiled its celebrity endorsement report for H1 2023. The findings indicate that a mere 28% of television-advertised content was endorsed by celebrities. In contrast, the parallel period of Jan-Jun 2022 registered a slightly higher 30% stake in television advertisements backed by celebrity endorsements.
As the festive season unfolds, a slight upward trend is anticipated in these numbers. However, when compared to January-June 2021, the realm of celebrity endorsements showcased a substantial 21% surge in share during January-June 2022, followed by an 11% rise within the same timeframe in 2023.
Celebrity vs non-celebrity ads
The data reveals that film stars played a dominant role, contributing over 80% to the advertising landscape during Jan-Jun 2023. This was followed by sports personalities and television stars, accounting for 11% and 6% respectively. Among the advertisements, male film actors were featured in 44%, while actresses graced 39% during this quarter. Notably, the report underscores an average ad endorsement ratio of 55:45 in favour of male celebrities within the Top 10 sectors.
More than 50% of celebrity-endorsed ads originate from the top 3 sectors, with over three-fourths stemming from the top 7 sectors. Jan-Jun 2022-23 observed the food & beverages sector leading the pack in terms of celebrity endorsements.
Most visible celebrity endorsers in H1 2023
With an impressive average visibility of 31 hours per day across all channels, Akshay Kumar stood as the most prominent celebrity endorser, followed closely by Amitabh Bachchan with a daily average of 21 hours through TV sponsorships. The top 10 list showcased an equal representation of male and female celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh among the leading endorsers of the season.
In terms of the number of brands endorsed by celebrities, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Sourav Ganguly, Ajay Devgan, and Kiara Advani expanded their portfolio of sponsored firms in comparison to Jan-Jun 2022. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh featured fewer endorsements within the same timeframe.