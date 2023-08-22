Celebrity endorsements on TV fell by 10% in H1 2023: Tam AdEx report

Celebrity endorsements have held a significant role within India's advertising and marketing landscape, with the nation standing as a key hub for such promotions. While influencer marketing often takes centre stage in the digital realm, television screens continue to echo the voices of celebrity endorsers. India's most eminent film and sports personalities have lent their credibility to a range of products, from smartphones to kitchen appliances and spices. However, a discernible shift in this landscape is evidently underway.