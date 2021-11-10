Coca-Cola opens a bottle full of DIY and community spirit for its Christmas ad

It’s the first campaign from the global beverage giant under its ‘Real Magic’ brand philosophy launched in September 2021.
“Our building doesn’t have a chimney. How will Santa deliver our gifts to us?” Trust a kid to worry about the stuff that matters.
Global beverage giant Coca-Cola’s Christmas spot, made by DentsuMB UK, uses this worry to conjure a film of magic, community spirit, DIY ingenuity and tape, lots of tape.
"This is our first Christmas campaign under the new ‘Real Magic’ brand philosophy for Coca-Cola,” said Manolo Arroyo, global chief marketing officer, The Coca-Cola Company.
“Coca-Cola has always believed in the magic of Christmas and, this year, our campaign celebrates the real magic of human connections. With a simple and uplifting message of unity, inclusion and positivity at its heart, it aims to remind us that all we need for a magical Christmas is shared moments with community and the ones we love,” he added.
This Christmas campaign is the first under Coca-Cola’s ‘Real Magic’ global brand philosophy it adopted in September this year (2021).
Interestingly, this may also be the last campaign for Coca-Cola made by Dentsu. On Tuesday (November 9), we reported that The Coca-Cola Company has named WPP as its global marketing network partner.
Called OpenX, the bespoke WPP team will provide end-to-end capabilities across creative, media and data to serve as the global marketing network partner for Coca-Cola’s brands. The company also announced that Dentsu has been named complementary media partner in a few select markets, where they bring distinctive strengths.
