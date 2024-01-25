Continental THIS selects Sociowash Mumbai for digital mandate to elevate brand presence

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has announced securing the integrated digital mandate for Continental THIS, a pre-mix coffee brand. Following a multi-agency pitch, Sociowash's team will spearhead this strategic partnership, focusing on enhancing Continental THIS's digital footprint. The brand will be serviced by the Sociowash Mumbai office.
Tasked with developing tactical creative strategies, Sociowash will leverage its expertise in performance media, video production, influencer marketing and social media marketing, to bolster Continental THIS's brand awareness and attract a wider audience. The agency aims to drive impactful campaigns, highlighting Continental THIS's unique offerings and bringing more coffee enthusiasts into the fold.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash, commenting on the win said, “We're thrilled about joining forces with Continental THIS. Our goal is to elevate the brand's digital presence and create captivating campaigns that resonate with coffee enthusiasts globally. Together, we look forward to crafting a unique narrative that enhances Continental THIS's standing and connects with its audience in meaningful ways.”
Raja Chakraborty, chief marketing officer, Continental Coffee said, “As a driving force within Continental THIS, our collaboration with Sociowash promises to inject creativity into our digital presence, forging meaningful connections with coffee enthusiasts. Together, we're excited to unveil campaigns that capture the essence of Continental THIS, resonating with our diverse and growing audience.”