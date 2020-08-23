Dabur Red Paste brings back Chaubeyji to win big in the immunity space

Harkawal Singh, Head-Oral Care, Dabur India Ltd Marketing, when asked about going the 'association' route told us, "The ad is anchored on the core benefit of Dabur Red Paste – providing strong teeth and complete oral care. The immunity-boosting foods – Amla, Haldi, Ginger - shown in the campaign are good but difficult to chew, especially if one has dental problems. The message we are conveying with this ad is that Dabur Red Paste users have strong teeth and are protected from dental problems and, hence, can easily chew these hard-to-chew foods.”