Disney Star Network launches contextual ads for its Hindi movie channels

It aims to enable advertisers to reach their target audience, fostering a mutually beneficial situation for everybody involved.
Disney Star Network announces the launch of an advanced contextual advertising solution across its Hindi movie channels, Star Gold and Star Utsav Movies. This product, developed entirely in-house, offers advertisers an opportunity to deliver highly targeted and engaging ads to viewers.
By strategically placing ads that are contextually relevant to the content being watched, Disney Star Network is revolutionising the way brands connect with their audiences.
“Contextual ads are a game-changer for advertisers, allowing them to reach their target audience with unparalleled precision and effectiveness. This cutting-edge solution will not only boost viewer engagement but also provide valuable performance insights to advertisers. This package can scale as high as 1000 spots per month, which is 2x-3x of any regular FCT campaign. This approach is unique in the television space as it combines building strong brand associations while reaching maximum audience, effectively addressing multiple brand objectives such as awareness and salience,” said Dev Shenoy, head – Entertainment Ad Sales, Disney Star.
Rajiv Dubey, senior GM, head of Media, Dabur India, commented, "At Dabur, we are known to create and spread awareness for causes that need attention! Tobacco chewing is a major Hazard and hence World NO Tobacco Day was an important day to alert our audiences of this hazard. We associated with Star Gold for the first ever-contextual messaging product, which created a pinpoint accurate impact for this messaging. This association proved to be truly effective just the way we love our association with the consumers.”
The contextual ads offer a method for advertisers to reach their target audience, thereby creating a mutually beneficial situation for all stakeholders involved. Compared to traditional contextual ad creation, this solution streamlines the process, offering a more efficient and scalable approach. Additionally, the product includes the ability to measure the exposure of each contextual ad using BARC ratings, providing valuable insights into ad performance.