Farmley's latest campaign transforms Rahul Dravid into an angry young man

Aman Gupta, head of marketing at Farmley said, “We feel that Rahul’s integrity, dependability, and trustworthiness, perfectly embody the values that Farmley stands for. Our ‘Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign is about sharing the importance of keeping the purity of dry fruits & nuts intact. While the first film talks about ‘No Kishmish Mein Mishmish, No Anjeer Mein Anjaan.’ the second film talks about our wide range of 100+ healthy snacking options that we have curated from our signature dry fruits. We are sure the audience would love seeing the coming together of two iconic worlds as Rahul is revealed in a never seen before avatar.”