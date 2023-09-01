Farmley's latest campaign transforms Rahul Dravid into an angry young man

The campaign features Rahul Dravid playing an iconic avatar, in a creative maneuver highlighting the brand's wide range of healthy snacking offerings.
Farmley has launched the second phase of its ongoing campaign 'Healthy ko Rakhe Healthy'. The campaign features Rahul Dravid playing an iconic avatar, in a creative maneuver highlighting the brand's wide range of healthy snacking offerings and the need for choosing adulteration-free premium dry fruits & nuts.
The film features ‘The Wall’ of cricket enacting some unforgettable dialogues in a creative reversal: Aaj inke pass badam hai, kismish hai, pista hai, walnut hai, anjeer hai, kaju hai, peri- peri makhana hai, tumhare pass kya hai… The video wraps up with Rahul visibly amazed saying “aur bhi hai?” as Farmley has a wide variety of 100+ products, ranging from everyday dry-fruit essentials, trail mixes, and healthy snacking options to more innovative offerings like a dessert range derived from dry fruits & a pasta made from makhanas.
Commenting on this, Rahul Dravid said, “Farmley's assortment of healthy snacking products derived from their signature dry fruits, reflects the essence of a balanced and healthy life. Farmley truly delivers what it promises & enhances the experience for both the producers & customers, by establishing deep back-end linkages and eliminating the involvement of middlemen at each stage of the supply chain.”
Aman Gupta, head of marketing at Farmley said, “We feel that Rahul’s integrity, dependability, and trustworthiness, perfectly embody the values that Farmley stands for. Our ‘Healthy Ko Rakhe Healthy’ campaign is about sharing the importance of keeping the purity of dry fruits & nuts intact. While the first film talks about ‘No Kishmish Mein Mishmish, No Anjeer Mein Anjaan.’ the second film talks about our wide range of 100+ healthy snacking options that we have curated from our signature dry fruits. We are sure the audience would love seeing the coming together of two iconic worlds as Rahul is revealed in a never seen before avatar.”