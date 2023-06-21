FCB Group India, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra Group and Dentsu Creative win India’s first metals at Cannes Lions 2023

Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, Creative Experience, West, Dentsu Creative India said, “The Everything Book has been two and a half years in the making. We have tirelessly worked on this project for years to make it come alive in the best version of it. It’s satisfying to see it being recognised at the biggest stage advertising has. I think we couldn’t be happier. Fingers crossed for the remaining days of the festival. We have more shortlists.”