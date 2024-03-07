Freddy from 'Animal' unleashes EMotorad ecycle in his style

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad campaign's conceptualisation was done by One Hand Clap and directed by Bhanu Babbal.
From ACKO’s campaign featuring Munna Bhai and Circuit from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to Centruply’s campaign with Harshad Mehta of Scam 1992. Rungta Steel’s campaign with Shahrukh Khan from Jawan, Alia Bhatt from Student of Year and Ranbir Kapoor from Barfi, and Goibibo's campaign with Kareena Kapoor (Poo). In all of the above, the celebs were seen playing their on-screen characters.
The trend is still continuing, this time with the recent blockbuster movie Animal. EMotorad, an electric cycle brand has launched its campaign ‘Daddy of all E-cycles’ depicting a scene from the movie. The campaign starred the Marathi actor, Upendra Limaye (Freddy from the movie).
In the ad spot, the actor emulated a famous movie scene from Animal, where he revealed a 500-kilogram machine gun, this time in the ad it was an EMotorad electric cycle. This time as well, the cycle was ‘Made in India’, just like the machine gun. Atma Nirbhar Bharat as the actor stated.
The conceptualisation of the ad campaign was done by One Hand Clap, and directed by Bhanu Babbal (known for Sardar Udham (2021), October (2018), and A Date (2015)).
The actor took centre stage with the electric cycle accompanied by mesmerized Gen Zs. The films are shot in the background of a mysterious warehouse, with Limaye in the role of Freddy.
In the movie, Freddy is portrayed as being angered by the lack of manners and respect from Ranbir Kapoor's gang members. Similarly, in the ad campaign, he becomes upset with Gen-Z for using terms like "vibe check," "drip check," and more.
In the second ad spot as well, the actor was seen recreating a scene from the movie. The brand showcases manufacturing strength and quality through its latest electric cycles Doodle V3 and T-Rex Air.
The ad's dialogues are similar to his movie scenes, with just the context being changed to the electric cycle this time.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Kunal Gupta, CEO of EMotorad, said, “Being a leading electric cycle manufacturer, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation with our impressive production capabilities. With ‘Make in India’ at the forefront of our vision, we offer fresh perspectives, in terms of mobility, by leveraging the power of our extraordinary products built with global standards. Our recent campaign is more than just a visual panorama, but a testament to our ability to blend ecycle riding with nuances of fun along the way.”
The ad campaign's highlights features of the ecycles including removable battery, different modes for riding, and more. According to the company, the Pune-based manufacturing bicycle is an apex choice for urban commuters. The pricing of the ecycles start from Rs 25,000 and they are available on the company’s website.
On the other hand, Saurabh Parmar, fractional CMO, shared his viewpoint on LinkedIn and felt that the EMotorad should not associate itself with a movie like Animal that celebrates violence against women.
He added, “One week from now is Women's Day. Every brand will make noise about women's rights, diversity, and equality.. but yet when it comes to real stuff...even the basic brands ignore it. Organizations keep talking about women's rights, gender equality etc and then the same people go and pander to probably one of the most sexist films in the last few years.”