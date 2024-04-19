Goafest '24 to take place at Powai Westin in Mumbai from 29-31 May

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Lok Sabha elections has influenced the relocation.
Goafest and ABBY Awards Powered by One Show will take place at the Powai Westin Hotel in Mumbai from 29th to 31st May, 2024, says the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).
The decision was taken place keeping in mind the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The festival will be held in Goa for future editions.
Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “We're excited to announce that Goafest is happening in Mumbai this year, despite a few logistical challenges. Our collective decision reflects our unwavering commitment to this esteemed event, which has evolved into a cornerstone platform for shaping the future of our industry. It's become a vital platform for industry, becoming a nexus where industry leaders converge to explore, innovate, and chart the course for a progressive journey."
"We're committed to maximizing participation, curating insightful sessions, and ensuring attendees leave with invaluable knowledge. Plus, mark your calendars: Goafest returns to Goa in 2025! Join us for an unforgettable experience at Mumbai Goafest 2024!”
Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia, said, “The ABBYs has always been a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in the advertising and marketing industry. We look forward to honoring the best work of 2023 at the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2024 this May, in Mumbai."
"With Westin Powai as the venue we are working towards putting together a dynamic agenda that will be announced in due course. We are grateful and thankful to the entire fraternity for their continued support and enthusiasm.”