Goafest reveals 'The Age of Adaptability' as the theme for 2024

“This year, at Goafest 2024, our central theme 'The Age of Adaptability' has a chameleon as a mascot. The chameleon is a creature known for its remarkable adaptive prowess. Like the chameleon, which adjusts its colors to match its environment, our industry too must continuously evolve its strategies and creative approaches to thrive in changing landscapes. This year’s festival will celebrate and cultivate the chameleon-like ability to adapt swiftly and effectively, ensuring our practices remain on the cutting-edge of creativity and relevance. The Age Of Adaptability concept has been created and designed by the young and very talented team at Abnormal Design Studios." Rohit Ohri, chairperson, Goafest Content Committee.