Goafest reveals 'The Age of Adaptability' as the theme for 2024

The mascot features a chameleon, symbolising the need for continuous adaptation and innovation in the face of changing market conditions.
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club are delighted to announce the theme for Goafest 2024 - ‘The Age of Adaptability’. This event, scheduled to take place from May 29-31 at Westin Powai, Mumbai, aims to highlight the resilience and innovative spirit of the advertising and marketing industries in an era defined by rapid change.
Goafest 2024 is set to bring together the brightest minds from across advertising, marketing, media, and business to explore how adaptability is not just a skill but an essential strategy in today’s dynamic market landscape. As industries continue to face unprecedented shifts influenced by technology, consumer behaviour, and global economic factors, ‘The Age of Adaptability’ will serve as a platform to showcase and discuss how embracing change is crucial for success.
"The theme for Goafest 2024, 'The Age Of Adaptability', was chosen to reflect the current ethos of our industry. Adaptability is at the core of what we do -from adjusting to new media platforms to adopting innovative marketing strategies," said Jaideep Gandhi, chairperson of the Goafest Organising Committee. "This festival will not only celebrate creativity but also the ability to pivot and thrive amidst challenges."
“This year, at Goafest 2024, our central theme 'The Age of Adaptability' has a chameleon as a mascot. The chameleon is a creature known for its remarkable adaptive prowess. Like the chameleon, which adjusts its colors to match its environment, our industry too must continuously evolve its strategies and creative approaches to thrive in changing landscapes. This year’s festival will celebrate and cultivate the chameleon-like ability to adapt swiftly and effectively, ensuring our practices remain on the cutting-edge of creativity and relevance. The Age Of Adaptability concept has been created and designed by the young and very talented team at Abnormal Design Studios." Rohit Ohri, chairperson, Goafest Content Committee.
This year's festival will feature a series of keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops led by international thought leaders and innovators. Attendees can look forward to gaining insightful perspectives on topics such as digital transformation, consumer engagement in the digital age, sustainable marketing practices, and the evolution of content creation.
Moreover, Goafest 2024 will continue to host the Abby Awards, recognising excellence and innovation in advertising. This celebration of creativity is expected to draw participants from all corners of India and beyond, setting the stage for networking opportunities and partnerships that shape the future of the industry.