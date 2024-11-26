Google’s new advert shows Gemini Live in all its human-like cadence

Google’s latest ads are for those who love to ask questions. It is a cinematic montage of many Pixel 9 owners trying their hands (or words) at Google’s flagship AI platform, Gemini’s in-built live conversational assistant, Gemini Live.

The USP of the tool is its ability to mimic human-like intonations and expressions in speech, making up for a near-natural flow in conversations. And Google isn’t shying away from making it the central theme of the new ads.

The first ad film, lasting 1 minute and 30 seconds, features people in various settings asking Gemini Live questions about their activities. This includes a man fixing his car, another man cooking a meal, and a woman trying new basketball drills, among others. How Gemini responds will make you think that it's another person on the other end of the call.

These new ads follow a series of creatives that Google has churned out since the launch of its Pixel 9 series smartphones. In fact, the first ad for the phones itself had a strong emphasis on this feature.

The brand is galloping past its rivals at the moment with unparalleled AI abilities, which have been adequately demonstrated in a series of ads over the past year or so.

So far, we’ve seen Google outrightly comparing itself to Apple’s iPhone in its ad series titled ‘Best Phones Forever’. Plus, with the launch of the new Pixel 9 series in August, the brand has been chest-thumping about its smart AI features such as Circle to Search, Magic Editor, and Call-Screening.

Google announced the Gemini app, its large language model AI chatbot, earlier this year. This appears to be the theme of smartphone marketing as things stand, with all major brands in the category pushing their own AI tech onto the consumers—Apple with its Apple Intelligence, Samsung with its Galaxy AI, and Google with its Gemini.

Google is set to announce Android 16 for smartphones in a few months, and many users already have access to the beta version.

As per industry reports, Google is planning to exercise a more powerful Gemini for the devices eligible for Android 16. So, it is no surprise that the brand is pulling all the stops to market its AI assistant, showcasing one of its most cherished features—real-time conversations with Gemini Live.