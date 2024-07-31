Google’s Olympics ad for AI is under fire; but is the heat justified?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Viewers are calling out Google for sneaking AI into authentic human moments. Experts weigh in.
In the midst of the Paris Olympics' grandeur and athleticism, an unexpected controversy has emerged, not on the track or in the pool, but in the commercial breaks between events. Google, one of the world's leading tech giants, has found itself at the centre of a heated debate over its latest advertisement, which aimed to showcase the company's artificial intelligence capabilities but instead sparked concerns about the role of AI in our daily lives.
The advertisement, which has been airing during Olympic broadcasts, presents a heartwarming scene of a father describing his daughter's admiration for American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
The young girl is shown enthusiastically training to emulate her hero, utilising hurdling technique tips generated by Google's AI search feature. So far, the ad seems to strike a chord with viewers, portraying a touching story of inspiration and determination.
However, the controversy arises in the ad's final moments. Instead of encouraging his daughter to pen her own heartfelt letter to the athlete, the father turns to Google's Gemini chatbot, asking it to generate a message on behalf of the child. The AI-crafted letter includes a bold claim about the girl's ambition to break McLaughlin's world record, a statement that many viewers found disconcerting when coming from an artificial source rather than the child herself.
Google's intention was clear: to demonstrate the advanced capabilities of its AI in producing human-like text. However, the execution has left many viewers uncomfortable, questioning the wisdom and ethics of replacing a child's genuine expression with computer-generated content. The backlash has been swift and significant, with social media platforms buzzing with criticism and concern.
This incident is not isolated in the tech world's recent advertising mishaps. Just a few months prior, Apple, another tech behemoth, found itself in a similar predicament with its iPad Pro commercial. The advert depicted various objects— ranging from musical instruments to books and typewriters —being crushed by a hydraulic press, only to be transformed into the sleek new tablet. While intended to be a clever metaphor for technological progress, the ad struck a sour note with many viewers. Critics, including renowned actor Hugh Grant, denounced it as symbolising "the destruction of the human experience", arguing that it glossed over the value of traditional tools and methods of creativity.
These advertising missteps by Google and Apple have reignited a broader, more profound discussion about the impact of AI on society and employment. The public's reaction reflects a growing unease about the rapid integration of AI into various aspects of life. Many are questioning whether this relentless push for AI adoption is coming at the cost of authentic human experiences, creativity, and expression.
The concern extends beyond just creative endeavours. There's widespread speculation and anxiety about how artificial intelligence might reshape the job market across various industries. Will AI replace human workers in certain fields? How will it change the nature of work? These ads, whether intentionally or not, seem to have touched a nerve, adding fuel to the fire of these existing anxieties.
In light of these controversies, industry experts have weighed in on the debate, offering their perspectives on the ads and their implications. Naresh Gupta, co-founder at Bang in the Middle, a creative agency, offers a critical view of Google's Olympic ad, saying, "Brands and advertisers live in a bubble, they live in their own world. Disconnected from reality and only see what they want to see. For Google, search and data is the only way to look at the world and this is what we see in this ad. It's so shocking to see human endeavour, perseverance, desire for excellence and scaling new peaks being reduced to an AI generated letter, only because Google wants to sell its wares."
Humanity cannot be driven robotically, the whole point of an 'assistant' is to have assistance. Ideally, Google should have partnered father and Gemini to arrive at the wishes for her daughter.Naresh Gupta
Gupta further elaborates on what he believes should be the proper role of AI, suggesting, "AI is a tool. It can help you get better. It can help you craft something nice when you want a nudge. Humanity cannot be driven robotically, the whole point of an 'assistant' is to have assistance. Ideally, Google should have partnered father and Gemini to arrive at the wishes for her daughter."
However, not all industry voices are critical of the commercial. Vikash Chemjong, CCO at Cheil India, offers a more nuanced view, highlighting some positive aspects of the Google ad. He argues, "There are so many positive things to it – the father daughter love. The sporty daughter. Her focus and determination. The father's effort to egg her on. Plus, it's warm and emotional. Despite the so many things that are right for the film some have still managed to find a wrong!"
When you show people using a washing machine to wash clothes, I am not sure how it undermines the ability of humans to wash clothes. I thought the point of technology was that it helps us do things better, faster, easier.Vikas Chemjong
Chemjong also questions the basis of the backlash, drawing parallels with other technological advancements, "When you show people using a washing machine to wash clothes, I am not sure how it undermines the ability of humans to wash clothes. Or their ability to reach from point A to B when we advertise a bike. I thought the point of technology was that it helps us do things better, faster, easier."
As the controversy continues to unfold, Google has inadvertently found itself in the midst of a significant communications crisis. The tech giant, known for its innovative approach to marketing, is now at the mercy of its public relations team as it grapples with the backlash. This situation raises important questions about crisis management in the age of social media: How can a brand recuperate from such a situation? What are the right steps to take to minimise the damage and rebuild trust with consumers?
Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner at Nucleus PR, offers insights into how the company might navigate these turbulent waters.
Course correct and showcase that change in the next campaign.
"An apology note saying they made a mistake was a good idea. But this is only the start," Rattan suggests. "This campaign struck a deep chord amongst consumers who are already deeply divided and concerned about the growth of AI in a direction that seeks to replace them."
Rattan emphasises the importance of active engagement and transparency in addressing the concerns raised by consumers. She advises, "Don't ignore customer feedback. Just offering platitudes is not enough. Be smart and offer consumers a direct feedback track that your team can listen to and work upon."
Looking towards future campaigns, Rattan stresses the importance of demonstrating that the company has taken the feedback to heart. "Course correct and showcase that change in the next campaign," she recommends. "Demonstrate that you heard the consumers and are actually paying heed to the feedback and going back to your core professed mission. This will go a long way in winning back consumers and also create a different line of progress that they resonate with."