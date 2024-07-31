Google’s Olympics ad for AI is under fire; but is the heat justified?

In light of these controversies, industry experts have weighed in on the debate, offering their perspectives on the ads and their implications. Naresh Gupta, co-founder at Bang in the Middle, a creative agency, offers a critical view of Google's Olympic ad, saying, "Brands and advertisers live in a bubble, they live in their own world. Disconnected from reality and only see what they want to see. For Google, search and data is the only way to look at the world and this is what we see in this ad. It's so shocking to see human endeavour, perseverance, desire for excellence and scaling new peaks being reduced to an AI generated letter, only because Google wants to sell its wares."