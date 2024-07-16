Government plans stricter controls on ads for Diabetes and Oncology medications to prevent misleading claims

Currently, drugs falling under Schedule H, Schedule H1, and Schedule X categories cannot be advertised without prior government approval. The government now seeks to extend similar controls to advertisements of Schedule G drugs. According to the Drugs Rules, 1945, medicines specified in Schedule G for internal use must already be labeled with the words "Caution: it is dangerous to take this preparation except under medical supervision," conspicuously printed and surrounded by a line within which there shall be no other words.