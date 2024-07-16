Government plans stricter controls on ads for Diabetes and Oncology medications to prevent misleading claims

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The government is contemplating the restriction of advertisements for anti-diabetes formulations, sex hormone medications, and various oncology drugs without prior approval, as mentioned in a Economic Times report. This initiative aims to prevent misleading claims.
Proposed amendments to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, would include regulations on the advertising of medicines containing Schedule G drugs. Schedule G drugs, while not prescription drugs, are critical medications that necessitate medical supervision.
The government has issued a draft notification inviting public feedback over the next 45 days. The rules will be finalised after reviewing the comments.
Currently, drugs falling under Schedule H, Schedule H1, and Schedule X categories cannot be advertised without prior government approval. The government now seeks to extend similar controls to advertisements of Schedule G drugs. According to the Drugs Rules, 1945, medicines specified in Schedule G for internal use must already be labeled with the words "Caution: it is dangerous to take this preparation except under medical supervision," conspicuously printed and surrounded by a line within which there shall be no other words.
In addition to the proposed amendments, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare emphasised existing provisions under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisements claiming to cure certain listed diseases. This underscores the regulatory framework surrounding drug promotions.
The decision to regulate Schedule G drug advertisements follows consultations with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB).