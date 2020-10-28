Govinda’s audition for CRED doesn’t go as planned; he’s now hunting for the ‘voice-over’ guy

Chi Chi joins the long list of celebrities who couldn’t clear the audition and were beaten by a “simple voice-over”.
“Pay your bills on CRED and cashback aayenge aayenge aagyenge…,” plays in the background while one of Bollywood’s most loved actors and dancers does his best to score the CRED gig; Govinda has become the latest celebrity to audition for the credit card bill payment rewards app.
He joins Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Bappi Lahiri, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, and Daler Mehndi in the infamous list of people who auditioned for CRED and failed; we wonder what the three-person jury wants and why, in the end, they choose to go for the “simple voice-over”.
This campaign that's called "Not everyone gets it" (We know) which began in September along with the Dream11 IPL has failed to choose a celebrity, we wonder when the search will end.
Thus, it’s no surprise to see Govinda making a call and asking the person on the other line to find the contact of the voice-over guy.