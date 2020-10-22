Now, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik audition for CRED

Turns out they didn’t get the gig and have decided to ‘rap’ the next time around. So, will Baba Sehgal, who posted his CRED audition tape on Twitter, get the gig?
The past month hasn’t been easy for CRED. It has been hunting for the right celebrity for its commercials. It auditioned Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Bappi Lahiri, but things didn’t work out. After each audition, the young folks from the credit card bill payment reward app would look at each other dumbstruck, or in dismay.
But, the fourth audition seemed to hold promise. It featured playback singers, the ever-smiling Udit Narayan and the golden-voiced Alka Yagnik. “Take your credit card, pay your bill on CRED. Milenge cashback… If you haven’t yet, download CRED, download CRED…” The tune immediately takes you back to the 1990s.
We (afaqs!) felt that fourth time was the charm when the young folks from CRED applauded this particular performance.
Alas, it wasn’t to be. The CRED guys did ask each other about plan B (the voice-over again) and at the end, we see Yagnik telling Narayan, “Next time, we’ll try rap.”
This line caught our ears the most because it was only a week or two ago that rapper Baba Sehgal had posted his CRED audition tape on Twitter. A sign that CRED folks prefer rap? So, will Sehgal finally audition for CRED? Right now, he's busy rapping with Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain.
We’ll keep you posted.