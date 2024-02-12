By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

HDFC mutual fund’s ad by Publicis Worldwide India helps embrace investing

The initiative is a part of HDFC MF's attempts to encourage financial awareness and investor education in India.

Publicis Worldwide India, has conceptualised an exciting ad film, 'Seekh,' (lesson) for HDFC Mutual Fund. This film is an extension of the ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP’ campaign launched last year and highlights the ease of investing in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

The film aims to forge an emotional connection with first-time investors, emphasising that investing in mutual funds through SIP is as simple and familiar as our daily lives, contrary to how consumers perceive it.

The film depicts a father imparting a valuable life lesson to his son. Through this narrative, the brand wants investors to know that success comes to those who start early and think long term – a life truth that SIP mirrors. 

Speaking about the film, Oindrila Roy, MD, Publicis Worldwide India, said, “At Publicis Worldwide India, we help brands engage their audiences by leveraging powerful human insights. Zindagi Ke Liye SIP is a perfect example of a campaign that is based on a powerful cultural insight that unlocks category growth for mutual funds. Through a series of heart-warming and relatable stories, we want to showcase how SIP can make mutual fund investing rewarding.”  

“We, as a society, believe that starting something early is very important and a prerequisite for success.  It’s a principle that’s equally true for SIP. This observation forms the premise of our second film for the campaign ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP’. And like always we have tried to keep the narrative honest,” added Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, executive creative directors at Publicis Worldwide India.

The campaign is crafted to resonate with diverse audiences across the country, highlighting similarities between life and a successful SIP investment. The film will be aired on TV and digital platforms, targeting a wide audience of young investors.

Team Credits:

CEO: Paritosh Srivastava 

Chief Strategy Officer: Snehasis Bose

Managing Director: Oindrila Roy 

Executive Creative Directors: Srijan Shukla, Pratheeb Ravi

Senior Vice President: Nitin Sharma

Senior Creative Director: Amit Malik

Associate Vice President: Zeeshan Jehangir 

Creative Team: Raj Joshi, Shreyas Shetty

Strategy Team: Maulik Kalamthekar, Udayan Mehra

Account Management: Rahul Ajmera

National Films Head (Publicis): Jignesh (Jiggy) Maru

Executive Producer - Agency: Rahebar Sonawalla

Production House: Chrome Pictures

Director: Advait Chandan

Producer: Abhishek Notani

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
HDFCPublicis Worldwide India