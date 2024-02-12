HDFC mutual fund’s ad by Publicis Worldwide India helps embrace investing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative is a part of HDFC MF's attempts to encourage financial awareness and investor education in India.
Publicis Worldwide India, has conceptualised an exciting ad film, 'Seekh,' (lesson) for HDFC Mutual Fund. This film is an extension of the ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP’ campaign launched last year and highlights the ease of investing in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
The film aims to forge an emotional connection with first-time investors, emphasising that investing in mutual funds through SIP is as simple and familiar as our daily lives, contrary to how consumers perceive it.
The film depicts a father imparting a valuable life lesson to his son. Through this narrative, the brand wants investors to know that success comes to those who start early and think long term – a life truth that SIP mirrors.
Speaking about the film, Oindrila Roy, MD, Publicis Worldwide India, said, “At Publicis Worldwide India, we help brands engage their audiences by leveraging powerful human insights. Zindagi Ke Liye SIP is a perfect example of a campaign that is based on a powerful cultural insight that unlocks category growth for mutual funds. Through a series of heart-warming and relatable stories, we want to showcase how SIP can make mutual fund investing rewarding.”
“We, as a society, believe that starting something early is very important and a prerequisite for success. It’s a principle that’s equally true for SIP. This observation forms the premise of our second film for the campaign ‘Zindagi Ke Liye SIP’. And like always we have tried to keep the narrative honest,” added Srijan Shukla and Pratheeb Ravi, executive creative directors at Publicis Worldwide India.
The campaign is crafted to resonate with diverse audiences across the country, highlighting similarities between life and a successful SIP investment. The film will be aired on TV and digital platforms, targeting a wide audience of young investors.
Team Credits:
CEO: Paritosh Srivastava
Chief Strategy Officer: Snehasis Bose
Managing Director: Oindrila Roy
Executive Creative Directors: Srijan Shukla, Pratheeb Ravi
Senior Vice President: Nitin Sharma
Senior Creative Director: Amit Malik
Associate Vice President: Zeeshan Jehangir
Creative Team: Raj Joshi, Shreyas Shetty
Strategy Team: Maulik Kalamthekar, Udayan Mehra
Account Management: Rahul Ajmera
National Films Head (Publicis): Jignesh (Jiggy) Maru
Executive Producer - Agency: Rahebar Sonawalla
Production House: Chrome Pictures
Director: Advait Chandan
Producer: Abhishek Notani