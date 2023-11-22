Healthcare sector emerges as the primary violator in advertising standards : ASCI Report

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General, ASCI, said,

“ASCI remains committed to addressing the challenges posed by digital advertising. All stakeholders need to come together to tackle the issue of online safety of consumers given that they spend high amounts of time there, and where there is a proliferation of objectionable advertising. Our constant vigilance of the online space helps call out the advertisements and brands that violate the ASCI code requiring ads to be truthful, decent and safe. We hope that the various sectors recognise the breaches and commit to more responsible advertising.”s