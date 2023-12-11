Here is how a viral reel turned into a Lay’s collab for Bunshah

The whole idea to birth a Lay’s collaboration for Bunshah came after the first reel had gone viral. As per Sheth, at that point, even Bingo had taken part in the conversation, but the agency wanted to explore opportunities with Lay’s. He says, “Lay’s had already sent a customer support response to Zervaan by that time. So, I thought if I could reach out to someone from PepsiCo, we could make a larger story out of this.”