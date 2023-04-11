Here’s how Zomato is turning every home into a cricket stadium this IPL

Like every year, Zomato brings something unique for the IPL season. This year, it has brought a contest titled 'Zomato Prediction League' (ZPL) for its users, where you can predict 3 questions, and you’ll have 10 seconds to answer. The participants win some prizes at the end of the match. The contest will commence from March 31, 2023 and will continue until May 28, 2023.