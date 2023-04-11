Here’s how Zomato is turning every home into a cricket stadium this IPL

Zomato has swapped the home icon on its delivery map with a cricket stadium. Read on to find more.
Online food delivery platform Zomato has swapped the home icon on its delivery map with an IPL stadium icon. Why does the delivery map appear like this?
Like every year, Zomato brings something unique for the IPL season. This year, it has brought a contest titled 'Zomato Prediction League' (ZPL) for its users, where you can predict 3 questions, and you’ll have 10 seconds to answer. The participants win some prizes at the end of the match. The contest will commence from March 31, 2023 and will continue until May 28, 2023.
As part of the ZPL, Zomato has tied up with Star Sports, for a unique promotional effort. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2023, continues to enhance the viewing experience for fans.
The promotional integration between Zomato and Star Sports, appeals to users to watch IPL on Star Sports channels.
This home icon swapped with a cricket stadium is now becoming a regular feature. Swiggy has swapped the two wheeler icon on its delivery map with a satellite last month in order to promote Rocket Boys. This is emerging as a new brand integration, where these food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato are using their delivery maps as an promotional activity.
In addition to the promotional bid, the delivery map of the Zomato app also reads, "Make your home, you stadium! Watch TATA IPL on Star Sports Network."