How Ogilvy helped Google turn its Search into a game of ‘Googlies’

In an era when using online searches are as routine as having morning coffee, Google is aiming to reshape the way people engage with its search engine through a campaign that taps into humanity's most fundamental trait: curiosity.

The tech giant has launched 'Googlies', a gamified search experience set to roll out over six weeks, featuring 50 carefully-crafted questions aimed at surprising and entertaining users with unexpected discoveries. The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy, stands out in the manner the search engine giant engages with users.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer at Ogilvy, who previously worked on the acclaimed Google Reunion campaign nearly a decade ago, view this as a natural progression in Google's journey. "Search has become a daily commodity, but today's developments, particularly with AI, have taken it to a whole new level," he says. "Search now provides categorisation, segmentation, and personalisation features, allowing users to discover new things. This is the origin of the idea for 'Googlies' came from—a brilliant concept centered around curiosity and discovery."

Sukesh Nayak

The campaign's name itself has a clever double meaning, drawing from cricket jargon where a 'googly' is a delivery that surprises batters. Similarly, every 'Googlie' question appears deceptively simple, yet conceals surprising answers that can be uncovered only through a Google search.

This campaign’s unique approach to user engagement sets it apart. Rather than simply promoting Google Search as a tool, it is turning the act of searching into an interactive game. "We wanted to create an interactive campaign that would pique people’s curiosity, prompting them to seek out the answers on their own," Nayak explains. "The magic of 'Googlies' lies in the simplicity of the questions—they seem obvious, but the answers hold surprising truths."

The decision to launch a campaign for an already ubiquitous service may seem unusual, yet it reflects Google's commitment to enhancing user experience, according to Nayak. With new features like the 'OneBox' categorisation, which organises search results more efficiently, the campaign aims to showcase these improvements while maintaining user engagement.

"While Google Search is already at the forefront of people's minds, the idea is to engage them differently", Nayak notes. "We want to find an innovative way to re-engage users, focussing not only on a new product but also improving their search experience itself. The 'Did you know?' hook is a perfect way to reignite their curiosity and make them see search in a new light."

The campaign's reach is impressive, with 'Googlies' set to feature across multiple platforms and touchpoints. From television screens to social media feeds, outdoor hoardings, newspapers, and even product packaging, these questions will be integrated into everyday experiences, creating countless opportunities for discovery.

Particularly noteworthy is the campaign's focus on inclusivity. In a world where technology can often create barriers in terms of tech awareness, ‘Googlies’ has been designed to appeal to users across all demographics and technical literacy levels. "Our job is to simplify and humanise the experience", Nayak emphasises. "The beauty of 'Googlies' is found in its simplicity and relatability. It appeals to everyone, regardless of their tech awareness.” Whether you're a rickshaw driver or a tech enthusiast, the campaign appeals to a basic human trait—curiosity.

The six-week campaign has been structured to create a habit-forming experience, with new ‘Googlies’ being released daily. "We've designed the campaign so that every day there's a new ‘Googlie’ to discover," says Nayak. "We want people to look forward to it, much like a crossword of the day. The idea is to make searching for information more engaging and playful, turning it into a daily habit of discovery."

The campaign signifies a considerable shift in how brands approach digital engagement, moving away from passive consumption towards active participation. By gamifying the search experience, Google isn't just promoting its service; it's creating a new way for users to interact with information.

What makes ‘Googlies’ particularly relevant is its timing. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how we interact with technology, the campaign showcases how traditional search can evolve while maintaining its essential human element. The focus on curiosity and discovery reminds us that at the heart of every search is a human desire to learn and understand.

As the campaign unfolds over the next six weeks, it will be interesting to see how users respond to this innovative approach to search. If successful, ‘Googlies’ could set a new standard for tech companies to engage with their users. More importantly, it is interesting that even the most familiar tools can be reinvented through creative work.