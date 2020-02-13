Idea's new campaign rekindles 'What An Idea' tagline

In the modern day and age, it is necessary for brands to utilise storytelling in the best way possible. What it essentially means is - A good story combines relevance, characters, context and deep themes. The ad is relevant given the current usage of internet across the nation. The characters are the two gentlemen. If you notice, there is an age gap between them too. It is contextual, considering unemployment as a concern across the nation. Deep Themes - it covers multiple themes right from unemployment to more open mindedness, et cetera.