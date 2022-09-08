IKEA India rolls out new brand positioning ‘Ghar Aa Jao’

Speaking about the campaign, Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, said, “IKEA’s new campaign celebrates the love for home and focusses on the value home holds in bringing people closer. The many people in India are full of warmth and love for each other, and we want to build a deep, emotional connect between our customers and their homes. With IKEA’s new positioning of ‘Ghar Aa Jao’, we are trying to tap into this cultural context, while warmly inviting the many people to come and visit the IKEA store, our home, in their city.”