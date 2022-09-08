IKEA India rolls out new brand positioning ‘Ghar Aa Jao’

The campaign aims to create synergy between the brand and the Indian values of inviting people to one's home to celebrate occasions and create memories.
IKEA India has just launched ‘Ghar Aa Jao', which means come home to IKEA, with an integrated campaign across markets. The campaign will run across various channels like TV, print, radio, OOH, digital, social, and in stores. The new positioning is aimed at creating a deeper sense of emotional and rational connect with the customers.
As per the brand, the campaign creates synergies between the brand and the traditional values of Indians inviting people to their homes for every occasion to celebrate and create memories. It reinforces that at IKEA, home is at the heart of everything it does.
IKEA has rolled our four TVCs featuring its co-workers creating the experience of warmth and feeling of ‘Life at Home’, while shopping at its stores. To reach out to its many customers through social media, IKEA has also roped in social media influencers like Mallika Dua, Danish Sait and Jahnavi Dasetty to create engaging content around the ‘Ghar Aa Jao’ campaign.
Speaking about the campaign, Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India, said, “IKEA’s new campaign celebrates the love for home and focusses on the value home holds in bringing people closer. The many people in India are full of warmth and love for each other, and we want to build a deep, emotional connect between our customers and their homes. With IKEA’s new positioning of ‘Ghar Aa Jao’, we are trying to tap into this cultural context, while warmly inviting the many people to come and visit the IKEA store, our home, in their city.”
As a part of the campaign, IKEA will take over iconic places in various cities to reach out to people to share a glimpse of life at home at IKEA stores. For this, Mumbai’s Gateway of India, Bengaluru’s Town Hall and Hyderabad’s Chowmahalla Palace will be lit up to share the message with IKEA’s customers, on September 17.