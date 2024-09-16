Two-minute ads: Will AI water down art of copywriting?

“Brands often feel the need to constantly engage with customers. But does the constant ad-making grind align with the goals? Many times, the content put out is subpar— even the native ad rules don’t always apply. Brands like Swiggy, Zomato, and Netflix have built engagement over time. They’ve established a certain standard, but not every brand can replicate that success. For example, the intertwining of food and culture allows brands such as Swiggy and Zomato to connect their content to everyday life. But if you’re making something like socks, how do you think people care?” he asks.