Two-minute ads: Will AI water down art of copywriting?

As brands chase real-time engagement through moment marketing, experts weigh in if AI can truly replace the creativity and depth of human copywriting in this fast-paced digital era.
The influx of moment marketing is significantly transforming advertising as a craft and creating new dynamics for brands to engage with consumers. Moment marketing leverages real-time events and trends to create relevant and engaging content. This starkly contrasts with traditional advertising methods, which often rely on static, pre-planned campaigns that stay true to one simple idea.
Copywriting—once seen as the art of crafting enduring messages—is now challenged by the need to produce quick, impactful content across multiple platforms. This translates to an increased dependency on AI for creating advertising copies for quicker turnaround. Creatopy, AdCreative.ai, Quickads, Narrato etc are just a few examples of AI platforms that are being used to generate quicker ads. Moreover, all the big-tech companies like Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet as well as Apple have been launching their AI-enabled solutions for advertisers.
However, as advertising experts explain, AI and moment marketing come with both advantages and drawbacks, transforming the way brands engage with their audiences and reshaping what it means to be a copywriter today.
Nandita Chalam, an advertising veteran and lecturer at Xavier Institute of Communications, says there is mounting pressure on entry-level copywriters to produce content for an overwhelming number of platforms.
“That’s why many writers and agencies turn to AI—they have so much to do.”
According to her, while brands like Zomato and Durex have cracked the code of moment marketing, they don’t rely on AI for the craft of it. “Too much reliance on AI results in content that no one notices or cares about.”
Aalap Desai, co-founder and CCO at Tgthr, states that his approach is to divide copywriting into two categories: traditional copywriting and social copywriting.
“There are two kinds of writing that need to be done today. One type of writing must be completed within minutes at a rapid pace, while the other requires more time to be completed at a more comfortable pace. Both exist today.”
“Today, building brands involves more than just traditional copywriting. To judge copywriting in the new format, we must develop a new eye to judge it. Today, both are equally important for any brand-building exercise,” he adds.
While AI can handle average content creation and speed up research, it still cannot replace the creativity, emotional persuasion, and insight that human writers bring to the table, say experts.
For Bobby Pawar, an advertising veteran and the ex-CCO at Havas Group, the real issue lies in the gradual decline of craftsmanship in copywriting.
“Brands often feel the need to constantly engage with customers. But does the constant ad-making grind align with the goals? Many times, the content put out is subpar— even the native ad rules don’t always apply. Brands like Swiggy, Zomato, and Netflix have built engagement over time. They’ve established a certain standard, but not every brand can replicate that success. For example, the intertwining of food and culture allows brands such as Swiggy and Zomato to connect their content to everyday life. But if you’re making something like socks, how do you think people care?” he asks.
Similarly, Prathap Suthan, managing partner and chief creative officer at BangInTheMiddle suggests that copywriting is not just the art of writing cogent language but rather the process of changing the audience’s perception and making them buy things. He argues that AI can only skim the surface of culture, generating generic messages that lack the depth and emotional nuance needed to connect with consumers. “If everybody starts using generative AI, everybody is going to sound the same,” he says.
He cites examples of brands like Nike, Amazon and Asian Paints to convey that these brands have their own characters and individuality. “They have lives; they have friends; they have their own culture and language. To do that is a very skilled art.”
He claims that this typically happened when a group of individuals gathered together, generated ideas, and adhered to them. “A lot of youngsters don't even understand any of this. They just need a happy Onam post for Philips tube light. That is not the kind of difference you would be looking at because someone would generate the same kind of creative for Surya Bulb.”
He says while the idea can be brought to life with technology, you need to first have the original idea.
Those who can leverage AI as a tool without depending on it will thrive, while those who rely on it too heavily risk becoming irrelevant in a field that still values originality and emotional engagement above all, says Pawar.
Pallavi Chakravatri, founder and CCO at Fundamental says that if people are not utilising copywriting skills to the best of their ability, it’s their loss. But not all is amiss when it comes to the craft of copywriting in this age of GenAI.
“Just because things are churned out dime a dozen by GenAI, it doesn’t mean you will not come across stuff that will make you smile.”
“Gen AI will take over business as usual but brand building is still immune to it,” adds Chakravarti.