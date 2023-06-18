By afaqs! news bureau
India adds 39 more shortlists to its name, tally now at 45

Earlier today, it scored four shortlists in the PR Lions category, and two shortlists a few days ago.

The Indian contingent has added 39 more shortlists to its tally after scoring four shortlists in the PR Lions category earlier today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Here is the breakdown:

Design Lions: one shortlist

Dentsu Creative:

The Everything Book for Vedantu

Digital Craft Lions
No entries from India

Direct Lions: two shortlists

Leo Burnett

#BRINGBACK2011 for Oreo India

Talented

Or Travel On Cleartrip for Cleartrip

Film Craft Lions: two shortlists

Studio Eeksaurus/Ogilvy Mumbai

JSW Steel - Always Around for JSW Steel

Subhajit Mukherjee/Hungry Films

Ode to Mumbai/ACKO Loves Mumbai #WELCOMECHANGE for Acko General Insurance

Entertainment Lions: six shortlists

Leo Burnett

Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel (4)

FCB Mumbai/Kinnect/FCB Chicago

Chatpat for SOS Children's Villages

FCB Interface, Mumbai/FCB Brasil, Sao Paulo

TR For Teacher for Navneet

Entertainment Lions for Gaming: one shortlist

DDB Mudra Group

MACHINEGUNMOUTH for Battleground Mobile India

Entertainment Lions for Sport: two shortlists

Leo Burnett

Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel (2)

Entertainment Lions for Music:

No shortlists from India.

Health and Wellness Lions:
No shortlists from India.

Industry Craft Lions: five shortlists

FCB India:
Untangling The Politics of Hair for Stir
Untangling The Politics of Hair Poster 1 for Stir
Untangling The Politics of Hair Poster 3 for Stir

Dentsu Creative:
The Everything Book for Vedantu (2)

Media Lions: nine shortlists

Dentsu Creative:
Suraksha Ka Teeka for Mortein (3)
The Everything Book for Vedantu

Mindshare:
Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for Dove
Trixy Cinegame Bringing Alive 3 Layers of Fun for Kwality Walls

BBDO:
#NOPRESSUREDELIVERY for Ralco

Talented:
OR Travel on Cleartrip for Cleartrip

EssenceMediacom/Leo Burnett
The Missing Chapter for Whisper

Outdoor Lions: one shortlist

Dentsu Creative:
Suraksha Ka Teeka for Mortein

Print and Publishing Lions: one shortlist

Talented
Why is this a Swiggy ad? for Swiggy

Radio and Audio Lions: one shortlist

Wondrlab India:
The Unheard Playlist for Spotify

Social and Influencer Lions: eight shortlists

Talented
Why Is This A Swiggy Ad? for Swiggy (3)

Leo Burnett

#BRINGBACK2011 for Oreo India (2)
The Great Celebrity Hack for Burger King

Brand David Communications/Ogilvy Mumbai
Fiama Talking Memes for Fiama

DDB Mudra Group
MTV BOTHARD for MTV

A few days ago, Ogilvy bagged a shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change, and Leo Burnett scored a shortlist in the Innovation Lions category.

India's shortlist tally as of 18 June 2023 stands at 45.

