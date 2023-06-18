India adds 39 more shortlists to its name, tally now at 45

Earlier today, it scored four shortlists in the PR Lions category, and two shortlists a few days ago.
The Indian contingent has added 39 more shortlists to its tally after scoring four shortlists in the PR Lions category earlier today at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Here is the breakdown:
Design Lions: one shortlist
Dentsu Creative:
The Everything Book for Vedantu
Digital Craft Lions
No entries from India
Direct Lions: two shortlists
Leo Burnett
#BRINGBACK2011 for Oreo India
Talented
Or Travel On Cleartrip for Cleartrip
Film Craft Lions: two shortlists
Studio Eeksaurus/Ogilvy Mumbai
JSW Steel - Always Around for JSW Steel
Subhajit Mukherjee/Hungry Films
Ode to Mumbai/ACKO Loves Mumbai #WELCOMECHANGE for Acko General Insurance
Entertainment Lions: six shortlists
Leo Burnett
Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel (4)
FCB Mumbai/Kinnect/FCB Chicago
Chatpat for SOS Children's Villages
FCB Interface, Mumbai/FCB Brasil, Sao Paulo
TR For Teacher for Navneet
Entertainment Lions for Gaming: one shortlist
DDB Mudra Group
MACHINEGUNMOUTH for Battleground Mobile India
Entertainment Lions for Sport: two shortlists
Leo Burnett
Airtel 175 Replayed for Airtel (2)
Entertainment Lions for Music:
No shortlists from India.
Health and Wellness Lions:
No shortlists from India.
Industry Craft Lions: five shortlists
FCB India:
Untangling The Politics of Hair for Stir
Untangling The Politics of Hair Poster 1 for Stir
Untangling The Politics of Hair Poster 3 for Stir
Dentsu Creative:
The Everything Book for Vedantu (2)
Media Lions: nine shortlists
Dentsu Creative:
Suraksha Ka Teeka for Mortein (3)
The Everything Book for Vedantu
Mindshare:
Thumbstopping Beauty Biases for Dove
Trixy Cinegame Bringing Alive 3 Layers of Fun for Kwality Walls
BBDO:
#NOPRESSUREDELIVERY for Ralco
Talented:
OR Travel on Cleartrip for Cleartrip
EssenceMediacom/Leo Burnett
The Missing Chapter for Whisper
Outdoor Lions: one shortlist
Dentsu Creative:
Suraksha Ka Teeka for Mortein
Print and Publishing Lions: one shortlist
Talented
Why is this a Swiggy ad? for Swiggy
Radio and Audio Lions: one shortlist
Wondrlab India:
The Unheard Playlist for Spotify
Social and Influencer Lions: eight shortlists
Talented
Why Is This A Swiggy Ad? for Swiggy (3)
Leo Burnett
#BRINGBACK2011 for Oreo India (2)
The Great Celebrity Hack for Burger King
Brand David Communications/Ogilvy Mumbai
Fiama Talking Memes for Fiama
DDB Mudra Group
MTV BOTHARD for MTV
A few days ago, Ogilvy bagged a shortlist in the Glass: The Lion for Change, and Leo Burnett scored a shortlist in the Innovation Lions category.
India's shortlist tally as of 18 June 2023 stands at 45.