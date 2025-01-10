Ishaan Khatter gets bold with indē wild to challenge beauty norms

Following his recent trip to Goa for Oppo, Ishaan Khatter is once again making headlines for a brand promotion, bringing Goa’s relaxed vibe—and leaving his shirt behind—straight to the studio.

Ayurvedic beauty brand indē wild has onboarded the Bollywood actor and youth icon as its first male brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant shift in the beauty industry, challenging traditional gender norms and promoting a more inclusive and thoughtful approach to self-care.

The campaign, featuring Khatter, emphasises holistic self-care and showcases products such as Champi hair oil and Dewy Lip Treatment. With its sleek visuals, the campaign blends allure with authenticity, redefining male grooming in a way that’s both intimate and empowering.

The TVC reinvents the age-old Champi tradition, once synonymous with grandmothers vigorously oiling children’s hair.

indē wild flips the script, showing how the ritual has evolved into a sophisticated self-care moment—now featuring a confident, shirtless Khatter as the embodiment of the female gaze.

With bare skin glistening under soft lighting, the product's circular bottle becomes an extension of Khatter's persona, blending sensuality with self-assured masculinity.

The narrative continues with visuals that highlight Khatter’s effortless appeal as he transitions to nourishing his lips with the Dewy Lip Treatment.

Breaking stereotypes, Khatter confidently applies the oversized balm—a rarity for men in beauty campaigns—while precision captures his moments of playful spontaneity and reflection, redefining self-care as both aspirational and accessible.

With a modern minimalist aesthetic, the campaign reimagines self-care rituals by balancing sensuality and strength.

Now, the intriguing part is figuring out whether Khatter will truly help break norms and encourage men to delve into skincare or if the brand’s sales will spike primarily with women purchasers—for obvious reasons, of course.

Global beauty pioneer Diipa Büller-Khosla founded indē wild, which debuted in October 2021, combining traditional Ayurvedic ingredients with contemporary chemistry, a concept known as 'Ayurvedistry'.

After expanding to India through Nykaa in August 2022, the brand has gone global, recently launching in Sephora UK and preparing for its US debut.

An elated Büller-Khosla says, “As we celebrate our launch in Sephora UK and prepare for our US debut, we're not just expanding our retail presence—we're amplifying our mission of inclusive beauty rooted in South Asian heritage."

This campaign, she says, "is a testament to our commitment to challenging outdated beauty norms. Ishaan perfectly embodies the modern, all-encompassing spirit of our brand".

"We are thrilled to partner with him to embark on this exciting journey, further solidifying our position at the forefront of the global beauty revolution. Through this partnership, we're showing the world that ayurvedic beauty rituals are universal, genderless, and ready for their global big moment."

Khatter shares his personal connection to the Champi ritual, saying, "It's a deeply rooted tradition, and something I fondly remember from childhood, like countless others. Balancing self-care with a busy schedule can be tough, but indē wild has helped me rediscover this ritual. It's more than just a product; it's a way to reconnect with myself. I love that these products aren't just cosmetics but tools for holistic self-care accessible to everyone, regardless of gender."

The campaign launches globally this month, coinciding with indē wild's recent launch in Sephora UK stores and its expansion into the US market.