JioCinema's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' campaign bridges sports and daily chores

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign features the clips from prominent Indian athletes such as Sakshi Malik, Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia.
For the Paris Olympics 2024, JioCinema has launched a campaign titled 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha.' The campaign film, featuring a host of champions from various sports, aims to connect everyday activities with the spirit of athleticism.
The ad spot creatively illustrates how daily chores can be linked to sports training. In one scene, a woman is seen practicing boxing techniques while kneading dough. Another shows a man honing his hockey skills by mopping the floor.
The film also depicts a tailor mimicking swimming foot movements while working a sewing machine. Additionally, aunts taking the veil practice tennis by using rackets to clean their rugs. These relatable instances aim to show that sports can be connected to everyday life.
The campaign features the clips prominent Indian athletes such as Sakshi Malik, Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia.
The Olympics coverage in India will be presented across 20 concurrent feeds on JioCinema for free. The presentation will have 17 sports-wise feeds and three curated feeds, all available in 4K. The curated feeds will include an India feed in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, which allows viewers to catch all the action from the Indian contingent as it unfolds on-ground.
This time, a women athletes feed will exclusively capture the journey of women Olympians for the entire edition. The curated feeds will also feature a Global Action feed in English and Hindi, thus allowing viewers to track the finest athletes in the world in action at Paris 2024.
On linear platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 – 2 will run India focused feed, Global Action will be available on Sports18 – 3. Sports18 – 1 and Sports18 – 1 HD will present the Games in English with Tamil and Telugu available on language button. Sports18 – 2 will offer the Paris 2024 in Hindi.
“Our presentation of Paris 2024 is built on the idea of putting viewers front and centre as our athletes aim for glory. For the first time in India, an Olympics presentation will have a dedicated Indian feed, a women athletes feed, and a global action feed, giving fans high autonomy with a lean-in experience as they follow the Games,” said Viacom18 – sports head of content Siddharth Sharma. “We strive to capture the inspiring journeys of Indian athletes and rally the country to back our heroes through our never-seen-before Olympic experience.”
“We wanted to keep the campaign idea rooted in the transformative power of viewing sports. The film is our ode to the Olympic spirit and imagines a world where watching the Olympics vicariously, inspires us to push ourselves like runners, boxers, gymnasts, archers and weightlifters in our quotidian lives. We married this idea with a re-imagination of the timeless chant ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha! that’s deeply ingrained in the Indian spirit of movement and sports, into multiple regional languages to ignite excitement for the Olympics across the country,” said JioCinema’s head of brand and creative marketing, Shagun Seda. “To bring our concept to life, we partnered with Jugaad Motion Pictures who brought in a fresh approach and elevated the concept to a rich audio-visual experience.”