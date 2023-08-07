Kitchen Treasure releases its new TV campaign around the festival of Onam

Vinod Kunj, founder and chief creative officer of Thought Blurb Communications says, “We found the idea quite in sync with the aspirations of the brand and the realities in the marketplace. We also found the opportunity to build on a relatable everyday insight that springs from the consumer’s own journey with the brand. Extending this thought into a creative expression, we devised a strategy that stated, ‘Wholesome purity starts in the kitchen.’ This translated into ‘Parishudhiyudeaarambham kitchen-il ninnu’ in Malayalam, which drives home the promise at the end of the film.