Kriti Sanon becomes “Your Beauty matchmaker” for Tata CliQ Palette

The new campaign features two films conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India.
Tata CLiQ Palette, a beauty shopping app, released a new campaign featuring its brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. The #YourBeautyMatchmaker campaign, created by Havas Worldwide India and starring Kriti Sanon, is a series of films that aims to introduce consumers to the platform that helps them find the right products, connects them with a beauty community, and offers access to tips and tricks from celebrity experts.
In the films, Kriti Sanon, engages in banter with friends and family as the face of Tata CLiQ Palette. She also goes on a journey of right-swiping on personalized beauty recommendations from the app. She further explains how the platform can help in identifying their beauty needs.
Speaking about the campaign, Mitali Parekh Acharya, Director – Marketing, Tata CLiQ Palette, said, "Tata CLiQ Palette is a tech-enabled beauty destination that aims to bring a new approach to how people discover and shop for beauty, which is further reinforced by the #YourBeautyMatchmaker campaign. Kriti Sanon’s banter in the films is aimed at sparking conversations about fulfilling every individual’s unique beauty goals. With our state-of-the-art AI-enabled beauty ID technology, the app helps match every customer with personalised beauty product recommendations. We look forward to consumers finding their beauty match on Tata CLiQ Palette."
Commenting on the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Everyone in the world of beauty is looking for the perfect match. But in the process of looking for it, we find ourselves caught in a continuous loop of researching, looking for the best products, becoming tangled in reviews, and getting confused by advice from friends. Tata CLiQ Palette's Unique Beauty ID technology allows you to flirt with all the possibilities that are tailor-made for you. We hope to create a conversation around personalization in the beauty sector with Kriti Sanon's interesting banter with friends and family discussing the wonderful app in the campaign.”