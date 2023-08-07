Kriti Sanon becomes “Your Beauty matchmaker” for Tata CliQ Palette

Commenting on the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “Everyone in the world of beauty is looking for the perfect match. But in the process of looking for it, we find ourselves caught in a continuous loop of researching, looking for the best products, becoming tangled in reviews, and getting confused by advice from friends. Tata CLiQ Palette's Unique Beauty ID technology allows you to flirt with all the possibilities that are tailor-made for you. We hope to create a conversation around personalization in the beauty sector with Kriti Sanon's interesting banter with friends and family discussing the wonderful app in the campaign.”