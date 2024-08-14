Liberty Shoes targets tier-2, tier-3 markets; launches campaign for younger cohorts

The campaign comes just in time for India’s 78th Independence Day, and is seemingly directed at consumers from all parts of the country. “The whole campaign is a representation of the ‘Make in India’ concept. From Mera Joota Hai Japani to Mera Joota Hindustani, it is a statement on how far India has come in terms of its growth and prosperity,” says Prabhakar, commenting on the genesis of the campaign and the brand intent behind it.