Mankind Pharma launches a film to honour the Sikh community's valour and compassion ahead of Baisakhi

Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and MD of Mankind Pharma, expressed his fervent support for the initiative, stating, "At Mankind Pharma, we echo India's vibrant cultural tapestry. This film and initiative are our way of honoring the Sikh community's spirit, particularly their unwavering commitment to service, as exemplified by the core Sikh principle of KarSeva. Throughout our nation's history, their bravery has been legendary. We aim to pay tribute to these extraordinary acts of service and valour. Baisakhi, a day of immense significance for Sikhs worldwide, is the perfect backdrop to celebrate their heritage, which includes selflessly saving lives and protecting others. We are proud to contribute to this celebration."