Marico Q4 results: Ad spends increase by 7% YoY

The brand spent Rs 226 crore in advertising and sales promotions for Q4 FY23.
FMCG brand Marico has announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in financial year 2023-24. Advertising and sales expenses surged by 7% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 226 crore, up from Rs 210 crore in the last year.
The Q3 ad spends for the brand stood at Rs 246 crore, implying a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease of 8% in Q4.
Marico reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 320 crore. This marks a rise from Rs 305 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year. Revenue increased 1.69% from the previous year to Rs 2,278 crore.