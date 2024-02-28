Meta launches 'Know What's Real' campaign to combat misinformation

On Instagram, Meta teams up with a network of fact checkers to verify information. If something false, like deepfakes, is found, they put warning labels in the app to tell people it's not accurate. It also limits the reach of content that is labeled 'False' by its fact-checkers so less people can see it. Through the campaign, Meta is encouraging people to not forward or share any inauthentic content and instead report the same to the grievance officer or any of the independent fact checking partners to verify information.