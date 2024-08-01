Meta's Q2 results increase by 22% to $38.3 billion

Meta CFO Susan Li said, "We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $96-99 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. While we do not intend to provide any quantitative guidance for 2025 until the fourth quarter call, we expect infrastructure costs will be a significant driver of expense growth next year as we recognise depreciation and operating costs associated with our expanded infrastructure footprint. We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $37-40 billion, updated from our prior range of $35-40 billion. While we continue to refine our plans for next year, we currently expect significant capital expenditure growth in 2025 as we invest to support our artificial intelligence research and product development efforts."