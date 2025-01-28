Myntra’s new spot has Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri acting ordinary

Indian fashion e-commerce giant Myntra has launched its latest advertising campaign, Fashion with Caution, featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in rather unusual roles—as ordinary people who end up causing extraordinary chaos by looking too much like, well, themselves.

The campaign, comprising two clever ads, showcases Myntra's 'Celeb Looks' collection, which promises red carpet-worthy ensembles for less than Rs 999.

The narrative takes a particularly amusing turn as both advertisements are narrated by Sushant Singh, whose grave, cautionary voice—familiar to millions from the popular crime show Savadhan India—adds an unexpected layer of dramatic irony to the proceedings.

In the first advertisement, Dimri portrays Asha, a regular cinemagoer whose Myntra-curated outfit causes such a stir that she finds herself being questioned by rather bewildered police officers.

The poor girl's only crime? Looking far too glamorous for a casual trip to the pictures, thanks to her budget-friendly yet remarkably celebrity-esque ensemble.

The second ad follows a similar pattern but stars Ranbir Kapoor as Aakash Mehta, an everyday bloke who creates pandemonium at an airport by bearing an uncanny resemblance to, rather ironically, himself.

When confronted by law enforcement about the chaos he's caused, Mehta's defence is simply that Myntra's affordable 'Celeb Looks' collection is to blame for his star-like appearance.

The ads present a rather clever narrative inception: celebrities portraying common folk who are mistaken for celebrities, all whilst actually being the celebrities they're pretending not to be. It's a complex concept to pack into 35-second advertising spots, but the jury is still out on if the ads landed the punch or missed.

This latest campaign appears to be a natural progression in Myntra's celebrity-driven marketing strategy. The fashion retailer has recently been on quite the star-studded spree, having just launched a campaign featuring chess grandmasters Viswanathan Anand and the new world champ Gukesh Dommaraju.

Before that, the brand's 'Best Fashion Festival Sale' was promoted by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The Fashion with Caution campaign stands out for its clever play on identity and celebrity culture while delivering its core message about affordable fashion. It's a refreshing take on the celebrity endorsement formula, managing to both use and gently poke fun at the concept of star power.