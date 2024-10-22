Netflix gives Bollywood wives a '90s spin in Fabulous Lives ad

Before the explosion of diverse content offerings, such as Netflix's grand drone show at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course to announce Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, or Shah Rukh Khan's playful banter-filled ad for Jawan's early release on Netflix, shows and films relied on simple trailers and press meets for promotion. Now, the stakes are much higher, and the cast has to go the extra mile to secure their place in viewers' minds.

Advertisment

Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently dropped its third season, and the platform is ensuring the cast stays in the limelight with a dramatic ad campaign. The ad takes a nostalgic twist, placing the glamorous Bollywood wives in a '90s setup, dressed as housewives, performing daily household chores—washing clothes, cleaning, and taking care of kids. The visuals are intentionally dull, highlighting the monotony of these domestic tasks.

In the background, a voiceover asks, "Kya aapki zindagi mein mirch masala kam pad gaya hai?" (Are you feeling a lack of spice in your life?)

The story establishes the notion that an even more thrilling event is imminent. As the scene transitions to the present, the Bollywood queens reappear in their glamorous avatars, ready to bring back the drama with the new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The new season, titled Fabulous Lives ‘vs’ Bollywood Wives, introduces three fresh faces—Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla—joining the original cast of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly Seema Khan). While the promo calls them "friends," the title suggests a rivalry between the original wives and the Delhi Divas. The campaign video, conceptualised by EO2 EXP., wraps up with a tagline, emphasising that Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is here to bring the drama, excitement, and "spice" that viewers crave.

The show's timing coincides with Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival where married women fast for their husbands' well-being. To capitalise on the occasion, the Bollywood wives recently made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, spilling secrets and keeping the buzz alive.

With its third season arriving at the same time as Bigg Boss Season 18 on JioCinema and The Tribe on Prime Video, Fabulous Lives is vying for attention in a crowded reality show space. The show originally premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020, with season two launched on September 2, 2022.

PinkSauce Studios founder and director, Vir Bhaan Saini, is educating the new South Delhi royalty crew of Fabulous Lives on Mumbai slang and local culture, such as the iconic vada pav, in a clever crossover. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently fronted Prime Video's campaign for The Tribe, offering reality TV tips to the show’s young influencers, further showing just how intense the reality TV competition has become.